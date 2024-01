Kevin Roberts, President of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, spoke to globalists at the World Economic Forum confab Thursday and told them directly that "You are part of the problem, you are not the solution."During a discussion titled "What to Expect from a Possible Republican Administration," Roberts let rip on the elitists.When the discussion turned to Donald Trump, Roberts told the host of the panel, Sir Robin Niblett, 'Distinguished Fellow' of Chatham House, thatWatch:Roberts echoed some of the same sentiments expressed yesterday at the confab by Argentinian president Javier Milei.In a piece written before the panel discussion, Roberts noted "The infamous hypocritical self-avowed Marxists, private-jet environmentalists, and genocide-adjacent humanitarians want to hear from the Heritage Foundation how they can "rebuild trust" with everyday Americans against whom they have weaponized their institutions."Usually it's just Klaus Schwabb fantasising about giving everyone brain implants and doing away with democratic elections: