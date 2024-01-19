© Lian Yi / Xinhua / Getty Images



I don't typically go where I'm not wanted, but I do tend to go where I'm needed.So I was intrigued by the invitation to attend ain the beautiful Swiss Alps — some pop-up utopia called Davos. At first, it sounded as dreadful as a road trip with the New York Times editorial board.The biblical principle "cast not your pearls before swine" came to mind. But a deeply meaningful part of my role at Heritage is to represent the voice of millions of forgotten men and women across this country. We are the everyday American's outpost in Washington, D.C.And here is what I'm going to tell them.National leaders at this conference openly reject the nation-state. They refuse to secure their own besieged borders. Scholars and journalists openly subordinate facts to serve partisan ends that undermine transparency and choice for their citizens. Generals promote woke politics over military readiness. Corporate executives ship jobs overseas to tyrants like China's Xi Jinping while lecturing their own countrymen about "diversity, equity, and inclusion." Artists and entertainers celebrate each other's sneering contempt for the people and values that fuel their privileged lives.This is the common virtue of constitutionalism, republicanism, nationalism, and free enterprise, as they are traditionally practiced in the United States. They subject elites' ambitions to the authority of the people instead of the other way around. This arrangement is good for the world and for every person who has ever embraced it. But it is uniquely frustrating to elites, who resist checks on their power and resent accountability to "the unwashed masses" — which, of course, is the point.No serious person believes that the global elites' grand moral stands over the last generation — bowing to China, erasing borders, worshipping climate extremism — just so happened to serve their class interests at the direct expense of ordinary people's democratic sovereignty and economic opportunity.Our fractured and fractious world doesn't need any more lectures about "openness" from the people who covered up COVID-19's origins and then locked down people's lives for a year. Or about "disinformation" from people who spent weeks defending Harvard University's plagiarist president. Or about diversity from a hermetically insulated claque of race-hustling, anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Semitic bigots.What we need is nothing more than the freedom to govern ourselves.Trust is a choice.Sooner or later, the everyday citizens, workers, and families who shoulder the burdens of Davos-style global elitism will reclaim their individual rights and national sovereignty.Those attending the World Economic Forum need to hear this message. And that's why I'm going to Davos.