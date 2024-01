© US Central Command



The global shipping industry was advised to temporarily avoid a key maritime trade route that links Asia to Europe after the US and UK bombed Houthi targets in Yemen overnight.The countries launched more than 60 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday in a bid to stop the Iran-backed attacks in the southern Red Sea. The militant group's leader vowed a big response , underscoring the immediate need for caution among merchant shippers.BIMCO, another big trade group, confirmed that military advice was to avoid the area of hostility — effectively shutting off the southern Red Sea for transit.Merchant shipping has a longstanding right to freedom of passage, meaning that vessels are still legally permitted to go through, although it's not clear what the insurance status of such transits would be.However, if the advisory were strictly adhered to, a blockage of the Bab el-Mandeb would effectively close off the Suez Canal as an option for any vessel wanting to cut between Asia and Europe.A long-term closure of the designated area in the Red Sea would likely increase demand for tanker, container, and dry bulk shipping by 12%, 11%, and 5% respectively, BIMCO's Rasmussen said.