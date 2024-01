© Getty Images



The International Ice Hockey Federation has barred Israel from competing in its world championship events.In a statement on Wednesday, the IIHF said the decision was made for the "safety and security of all participants".There was no mention of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the statement.The ice hockey world championships are divided into tiers, with Israel's men - ranked 33rd in the world out of 58 - set to compete in Group A of the second division in Belgrade, Serbia, in April with Australia and the United Arab Emirates also in their group.Israel's women, who are ranked last in the world at 44, were set to take part in Group B of the third division in Estonia in March, with their opponents including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Indonesia.In March 2023, the IIHF also suspended national teams and clubs from Russia and Belarus because of the conflict in Ukraine.