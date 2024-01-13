© Ahmet Gurhan Kartal/Anadolu via Getty Images



"Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video statement ahead of the hearing.

"There is nothing more atrocious and preposterous" than a case filed with the ICJ by South Africa against the State of Israel, he said.

South Africa has alleged that the response to the Hamas attacks on October 7 violated the 1948 Convention.The UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has begun hearing an application from South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians.The submission calls on the court to order Israel to cease military operations in Gaza, according to British state broadcaster the BBC.The accusation has been vehemently rejected by Israel.On Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also dismissed the genocide lawsuit brought against his country.Netanyahu promised to "eliminate" Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's cross-border attack. Casualties since then have been mostly women and children, local authorities have claimed.During an emergency virtual BRICS+ meeting in November, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the Hamas incursion and charged the militant group with violating international law. He has also called for the ICC to investigate Israel for its actions in the conflict with Hamas.