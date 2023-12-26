© Shutterstock



Importers say that the Chinese recently started raising bureaucratic obstacles for shipments to Israel of components that can be used for both civilian and military purposes; Government official: 'It is clear that there is a connection to the war'.Since the war, electronics and high-tech factories in Israel have been facing difficulties importing electronic components from China. These components are essential for both civilian and military purposes.This issue has been brought to the attention of the Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry, which has reached out to counterparts in China."In recent weeks, companies in the hi-tech sector have complained about delays in shipments from China of dual-use components. In all the checks we conducted with official bodies, it appears that there is no change in regulations, but rather enforcement that was not practiced in the past. Such technical requests create bureaucratic hurdles," a government official told Ynet."They have various excuses and pretexts, such as requiring suppliers from China to obtain export licenses to Israel that did not exist before. Additionally, they demand that we fill out numerous forms, causing significant delays. This has never happened to us before. We are talking about many different types of components. In electronic products, there are tens of thousands of components, but if even one component doesn't arrive, we cannot deliver the product."Some importers in Israel, who import products from China, have found a workaround by duplicating orders to distributors or their representatives in other countries, where the Chinese do not require an export license. However, importing through a third party leads to higher costs and delayed delivery times.