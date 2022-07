© Fred Dufour – Pool/Getty Images



Why would China invest heavily in Syria?

there is also a longstanding relationship between Syria and China, prior to the civil war

A recent announcement of Chinese aid for Syria is setting off alarm bells in Israeli security circles.Signed by Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao and Chairman of Syria's Planning and International Cooperation Authority Fadi Salti Al-Khalil, the deal specifies that the equipment will be "delivered in two batches" to the Syrian Communications and Technology Ministry.Relations between Israel and China are cordial, if somewhat strained in recent years by US pressure on Jerusalem to limit ties with Beijing. So on the face, having China in Syria is not in and of itself a major concern for Israel. But the economic or military improvements China could bring to Syria's military is a reason for concern.Israeli defense sources told Breaking Defense that the exact type of the communication systems to be supplied to Syria is not clear, but it is expected to be of a type that will fill current gaps in Syria's military communications network.And, the sources worry, this could be only the tip of the iceberg of Chinese assistance for Syria's effort to rebuild its armed forces."We have indications that Chinese experts visited in recent months some Syrian military installations that were damaged heavily during the civil war," one source said.That source also warned that the Chinese may try to sell the Syrians some of their defense systems, which could complicate Israeli operations in Syria. "The Russian-made systems used by the Syrians are almost useless dealing with advanced weapon systems like those used by Israel," the source noted.Analysts who talked with Breaking Defense agree that there are real reasons for concern in Israel over a greater Chinese investment in Syria.Yatom pointed out that"The Chinese operations in many countries prove that there are always other aspects to what may look like a normal commercial action," he said.Mordechai Kedar, a senior expert on Middle East issues, believes China's presence will complicate the already-chaotic efforts by Israeli to conduct efforts in Syria, predicting thatKedar added that China is the only country that currently has the huge sums of money needed to reconstruct Syria."It's a known Chinese policy to make big investments in countries that are facing economic problems. Through these investments, Beijing is getting control on the country that gets the Chinese money and that is exactly what is going to happen in Syria. The US and Israel should be aware of that."Galia Lavi, a senior researcher in the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), noted thatIsraeli defense sources contacted by Breaking Defense pointed out that China has been trying to establish a navy presence in the Mediterranean for years. Beijing at first cooperated with Russia in relation to this requested presence but according to Israeli defense sources in recent years Beijing has been seeking ways to be able to operate in the Mediterranean alone; having favors to call in with Damascus would seem the easiest way to gain access to the desired waters.Another potential reason, identified in an in-depth report from the Operations and Policy Center isBut, as the report points out,, as well as potentially having a role in the creation of Syria's chemical weapons program.— with more likely having moved under the radar.And, the report adds, "Chinese military advisors are reportedly already in Syria to train their Syrian counterparts on a wide range of weapons purchased from China, including rocket launchers, machine guns, and sniper rifles. A regime source highlighted the increased Sino-Syrian cooperation in recent times by stating, 'There are weapons and technical supplies ... the Chinese Embassy's security delegation has been expanded, suggesting preparations for a wider role, and a Chinese team of experts had arrived in Damascus's military airport.'"Breaking Defense reached out to the Chinese embassy in Tel Aviv, where a senior official refused to comment on questions related to Chinese-Syrian relations.