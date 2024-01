Shock and horror in Crown Heights after a tunnel was found burrowed underground in the most unlikely of places, under 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.No, we really aren't joking. Not an Israeli replica of 770 in Eretz Yisroel [SOTT Editor: "Land of Israel]. 770 Eastern Parkway, the[SOTT Editor: Lubavitch is another name for Chabad, alternatively Chabad-Lubavitch, an Orthodox Jewish Hasidic dynasty. Source: Wiki The accidental discovery happened nearly three weeks ago after a series of incidents rang alarm bells with the Gabboim [SOTT Editor: "Synagogue wardens"] of 770.A Union Street homeowner who spoke with CrownHeights.info said that they had been hearing suspicious noises at night in their home for a period of time. As the noise continued, the concerned homeowner notified someone of the sounds and their suspicion., according to a source familiar with the incident.Putting the pieces together, one of the workers in 770 investigated and got the shock of his life when he discovered the tunnel, burrowed from the Mikvah on the corner of Union Street and Kingston Ave.[SOTT Editor: "Ritual bath"]While details on the tunnel remain scarce, and with some rumors spreading, it appears that a group of bochurim began digging around six months ago in an attempt to "expand 770".Working at night for an extended period of time,[SOTT Editor: "Group of young men", see details in the comment below]The tunnel, while "amateurish" managed to extend all the way to 770 where it burrowed under the Kingston Ave women's section, possibly destabilizing it.Shocked and horrified at what was found, the 770 Gabboim made the decision to close off the now possibly unsafe women's section to the public as decisions are made on how to secure the building.With the tunnel discovered, the parties involved will now have to grapple with some difficult questions such as who will be responsible for the damage caused by the tunnel? Will criminal charges have to be brought against the bochurim?Calls made by CrownHeights.info to the Gabboim of 770 with a request for comment went unanswered.Editor's Note: A previous version of this article included an assumption that work on the tunnel began during COVID, an assumption that has proven to be wrong.