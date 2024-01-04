Society's Child
Mob of over 100 looters smashes car through California bakery, trashes store after street takeover
New York Post
Thu, 04 Jan 2024 20:50 UTC
The thieves had gathered in the area for an illegal street takeover around 3 a.m. Tuesday before making the mile-long trek to Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food.
When they got to the locked store, a white Kia backed into the front doors, clearing an entryway for the crowd of pillagers to get to their loot.
Security footage captured the chaotic scene in the store as the mob filled their arms and pockets with as much as they could before the store was set to open in three hours.
A majority of the looters attempted to conceal their identities by either wearing masks or holding their hoods over their faces with their hands.
Meat scales, meat, groceries and lotto tickets were among the goods stolen in Tuesday morning's brazen robbery, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Capt. Melissa Ramirez.
Police had received two calls about a car on fire and a street takeover outside the bakery just before the looting occurred.
Residents of the neighborhood say they don't feel safe while the crime continues in the Southern LA city.
"When I walked in there and saw you had taken a car and pushed the door in, that was very disheartening for me," one resident told NBC Los Angeles. "People are coming in and vandalizing, it's just scary."
Local politicians are looking to push back on the frequency of the illegal street takeovers following the looters' path of destruction at the bakery.
During the meeting, Sharif urged the city council members to sign an ordinance that would increase citations for those involved in street takeovers.
"We need to vote on this so that we can actually start implementing the changes that's been made in the policy.
But not everyone is happy with the government's response, with many residents frustrated by the lack of action.
"They've been out there running amok, tearing our streets up," one frustrated resident told KCAL News. "It's just like, when is this gonna stop?"
"So sick and tired of hearing this crap every single day," another cried during the public comments section of the meeting.
One woman, whose brother was fatally struck by a car fleeing a street takeover last year, has been desperately looking for some action by the city.
"Every time a street is taking over, we relive our nightmare, a nightmare we have been reliving almost going on a year now and I would hate for anything to happen to another family. I want to know, what's the plan?" Cindi Enamorado asked the city council members.
The heartbroken sister shared that she had met with a few of the city council members to discuss approaches the city could take, like education, infrastructure and enforcement.
"We need to create a firewall, we need to stop allowing these kids that are coming from other cities that terrorize and vandalize the city, we need to really take this as serious as it is because at this moment, it's only a matter of time before another life is lost."
No injuries or arrests were reported in Tuesday's looting.
Comment: America is rotting from the top down and inside out. Increased citations isn't going to fix all the problems that lead to this and similar incidents.