In the unsealed trove of files on Jeffery Epstein it has been confimed that Donald Trump did not visit Epstein's home or island and did not have contact with underage girls.On page 112 of document 1320-12 of the files, during the examination of witness Johanna Sjoberg by Laura Menninger, Sjoberg was asked by Menninger if Trump had ever engaged "in sexual contact" with her."No," Sjoberg replied.In previously released documents from the same case, released in 2019, Menninger asked Giuffre about her previous interactions with journalist Sharon Churcher."Then the next sentence is, 'He'd laugh and tell Jeffrey, 'you've got the life.' I never said that to [Churcher]," Giuffre continued.In a screenshot posted by Jack Posobiec, Menninger asked Giuffre if she had ever seen Trump together with Epstein."Have you ever been in Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's presence with one another?" Menninger asked."No," Giuffre replied.