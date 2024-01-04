trump epstein
In the unsealed trove of files on Jeffery Epstein it has been confimed that Donald Trump did not visit Epstein's home or island and did not have contact with underage girls.

On page 112 of document 1320-12 of the files, during the examination of witness Johanna Sjoberg by Laura Menninger, Sjoberg was asked by Menninger if Trump had ever engaged "in sexual contact" with her.

"No," Sjoberg replied.

court transcript
In previously released documents from the same case, released in 2019, Menninger asked Giuffre about her previous interactions with journalist Sharon Churcher.

Churcher had previously covered the Epstein case and was previously subpoenaed for defamation surrounding some of her reports. Menninger asked Giuffre if any stories published by Churcher had included innacuracies about Trump.

When given the text of Churcher's reports about Trump, Giuffre placed a mark indicating something was wrong with a passage that read, "He didn't partake in any sex with any of us but he flirted with me. He'd laugh and tell Jeffrey, 'you've got the life.'"

Giuffre told Menninger, "He didn't partake in any sex with us, and but it's not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me."

"Then the next sentence is, 'He'd laugh and tell Jeffrey, 'you've got the life.' I never said that to [Churcher]," Giuffre continued.

In a screenshot posted by Jack Posobiec, Menninger asked Giuffre if she had ever seen Trump together with Epstein.

"Have you ever been in Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's presence with one another?" Menninger asked.

"No," Giuffre replied.

Giuffre said that she could not remember seeing Trump at Epstein's island or home, in New Mexico, or New York.