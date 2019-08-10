Puppet Masters
Epstein docs release: Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Trump 'didn't partake in any sex with any of us'
Zero Hedge
Fri, 09 Aug 2019 10:50 UTC
The document release stems from a 2015 defamation lawsuit in New York brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Epstein's 'Madam' - Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile's many residences.
The case was settled in 2017 and the records were sealed - leading to an appeal by filmmaker and author Mike Cernovich, who was later joined by the Miami Herald and several other parties including lawyer Alan Dershowitz - who has sought to clear his name in connection with Epstein's activities.
Trump and Epstein
Following a 2011 article by journalist Sharon Churcher claiming that Donald Trump was a "good friend of Jeffrey's," Guiffre was asked to clarify Churcher's possible misquote that "Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey's," and that Trump "Didn't partake in any" of -- "any sex with any of us but he flirted with me."
"It's true that he didn't partake in any sex with us, and but it's not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me," said Guiffre.
