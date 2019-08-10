© Unknown



Trump and Epstein

© Davidoff Studios



© Court statement

© Court statement

© Court statement

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ordered theof what is expected to be approximately 2,000 pages of documents related to convicted pedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The document release stems from a 2015 defamation lawsuit in New York brought byGiuffre says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile's many residences.- leading to an appeal by filmmaker and author Mike Cernovich, who was later joined by the Miami Herald and several other parties including lawyer Alan Dershowitz - who has sought to clear his name in connection with Epstein's activities.While Epstein's ties to former President Bill Clinton and other famous figures are well known - all of whom have tried to distance themelves in recent weeks, much has been made about the relationship between President Trump and the pedophile financier.Following a 2011 article by journalist Sharon Churcher claiming that Donald Trump was a "good friend of Jeffrey's," Guiffre was asked to clarify Churcher's possible misquote that "Donald Trump was also a good friend of Jeffrey's," and that Trump "Didn't partake in any" of -- "any sex with any of us but he flirted with me."said Guiffre.Other notable snippets: