Prosecuting attorney Bradley Edwards was interviewed in December 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida shortly after settling a court case he had with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
After the settlement was announced, attorney Edwards was interviewed outside the courthouse. He shared much about the case and then answered the interviewer's question about whether Donald Trump was somehow related to the case since Epstein was a reportedly a friend of Trump (at the 5:00 mark - emphasis added) -
The Palm Beach Daily News reported at that time -
The #MeToo movement may have finally caught up with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Donald Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein. He helped prosecutors who represented victims of Epstein and he reportedly kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.
The 65-year-old politically-connected money manager on Tuesday admitted he sued Bradley Edwards to punish the attorney for successfully representing young women who claim Epstein sexually assaulted them at his Palm Beach mansion more than a decade ago.
Epstein's admission, his apology and his payment of an undisclosed amount of money to Edwards brought an abrupt end to what promised to be a salacious trial minutes before it was to begin in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
Question from reporter: Our current President has had relationships with Epstein in the past and there are those, Katy Johnson and maybe other victims who've accused Trump of being involved in things like this.
In my experience, Trump supporters will not listen to anything along those lines. Obviously we're not in the court of law here right now, but are those claims, although that case was dropped, it was dropped before it went to court. In your opinion as a lawyer, in your experience is there anything you can say as to the validity of those claims and whether there will be anything more about that?
Edwards: Nothing at all. The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let's just talk. I'll give you as much time as you want. I'll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information. That checked out and that helped us and we didn't have to take a deposition of him in 2009.
Reporter: Do you have any information on James Patterson's claims that Trump had Epstein kicked out of Mar-a-logo?
Edwards: I definitely have heard that. I definitely have heard that and I don't know if it was Trump himself as opposed to a manager...
