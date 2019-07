The fake news is desperately trying to attach Trump to the sex criminal.The fake news is attempting to tie President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with the sex trafficking of minors on Saturday.However, the Democratic Party backer's ties to President Trump are limited, and evidence shows that Trump has served as a whistle-blower of sorts about Epstein's illicit behavior.Bradley Edwards, an attorney for Epstein's alleged victims, explained in an interview with The Conscious Resistance that"The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them. He is the only person who picked up the phone," he said.Edwards also added that Trump wasEven Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), a frequent critic of President Trump, has given credit to the Trump administration for handling the matter expediently."The victims of Epstein's child sex trafficking ring deserve this investigation - and so do the American people and the members of law enforcement who work to put these kinds of monsters behind bars," Sasse wrote in February. "Parents should be grateful for the men and women at the DOJ who are committed to transparency and accountability and for the soon-to-be Attorney General who is committed to pursuing justice."Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd signed a letter that stated an investigation had begun "into allegations that Department attorneys may have committed professional misconduct in the manner in which the Epstein criminal matter was resolved.""OPR will thoroughly investigate the allegations of misconduct that have been raised and, consistent with its practice, will share its results with you at the conclusion of its investigation as appropriate," the letter stated.