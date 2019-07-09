Puppet Masters
Contrary to fake news spin, President Trump is a whistle-blower against Jeffrey Epstein, not a co-conspirator
Big League Politics
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 19:24 UTC
The fake news is attempting to tie President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with the sex trafficking of minors on Saturday.
However, the Democratic Party backer's ties to President Trump are limited, and evidence shows that Trump has served as a whistle-blower of sorts about Epstein's illicit behavior.
Bradley Edwards, an attorney for Epstein's alleged victims, explained in an interview with The Conscious Resistance that Trump was the only powerful individual who worked with the victims when they began their pursuit for justice in 2009.
"The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them. He is the only person who picked up the phone," he said.
Edwards also added that Trump was "very helpful in the information that he gave and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward."
There have also been widespread reports, even from the anti-Trump globalistWashington Post, indicating that Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida "because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club," according to court documents filed by Edwards.
President Trump's Department of Justice also snapped into action earlier this year investigating the circumstances of Epstein's suspicious plea deal which let him serve a light sentence for his crimes.
Even Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), a frequent critic of President Trump, has given credit to the Trump administration for handling the matter expediently.
"The victims of Epstein's child sex trafficking ring deserve this investigation - and so do the American people and the members of law enforcement who work to put these kinds of monsters behind bars," Sasse wrote in February. "Parents should be grateful for the men and women at the DOJ who are committed to transparency and accountability and for the soon-to-be Attorney General who is committed to pursuing justice."
Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd signed a letter that stated an investigation had begun "into allegations that Department attorneys may have committed professional misconduct in the manner in which the Epstein criminal matter was resolved."
"OPR will thoroughly investigate the allegations of misconduct that have been raised and, consistent with its practice, will share its results with you at the conclusion of its investigation as appropriate," the letter stated.
It is worth nothing that the initial Epstein investigation occurred while former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, who dogged Trump for years with a Russian investigation that ultimately yielded nothing, was leading the agency.
While the fake news may want to divert attention to Trump to get the focus off of prominent Democrats like Bill Clinton who were tied at the hip to Epstein, Trump's record appears to be clean. Trump even warned of what would happen before he announced his run for President while appearing at CPAC in 2015.
The facts that are currently known to the public show that Trump has blown the whistle against Epstein, refused to tolerate his predatory behavior once he became aware of it, and brought Epstein closer to facing justice through the actions of his DOJ.