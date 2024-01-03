Puppet Masters
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that US, UK, and Polish military personnel are operating air defense and multiple launch rocket systems
RT
Tue, 19 Dec 2023 15:20 UTC
Speaking at a meeting of Defense Ministry officials on Tuesday, where President Vladimir Putin was also present, Shoigu stated that "NATO service members are directly operating air defense systems, tactical ballistic missiles, and multiple launch rocket systems" in Ukraine. He cited radio intercepts featuring English and Polish speakers. According to the minister, Western officers are also playing an active role in preparing Ukrainian military operations as well as training troops, both in their home countries and in Ukraine.
Russian officials have repeatedly warned that ever-deepening Western involvement in the conflict unnecessarily increases the chances of a direct military confrontation between NATO and Moscow.
The Russian defense chief went on to claim that more than 5,000 foreign fighters have been killed since hostilities broke out in February 2022, with 1,427 Polish, 466 US, and 344 UK nationals among them.
"Working in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' interest are 410 NATO military and dual-purpose space devices," Shoigu estimated.
He also lauded Russia's defense industry for ramping up production in the past 18 months and helping prevent ammunition shortages on the front lines. "Despite the sanctions, we are manufacturing more high-tech weaponry than NATO countries," Shoigu continued.
The minister concluded by stating that "as of today, the Russian army is the best-prepared and most combat-ready in the world, armed with cutting-edge weapons tested in combat."
Putin insisted at the same meeting that the West's efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia have failed.
Speaking to the Ukrainian branch of US state-run broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Friday, Kiev's former ambassador to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko, claimed that Britain is developing plans to potentially deploy troops to Ukraine.
The diplomat, who was fired after criticizing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, went on to suggest that while Western officials will deny any such plans, foreign deployments are still possible under certain circumstances.
Comment: On several occasions, there have been strikes against command centers where the rumors and information from people close to the location later are that the strikes took the lives of foreign personnel. In 2023, there was a case with a bunker near Lvov, later there was one in Kiev and a couple of others. Following recent strikes on facilities in Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa, there are new rumors, but the Russian Ministry of Defence is as usual not saying much except that objects were hit. This approach gives the option for the NATO party to sign a nondisclosure agreement with the family of the person who has died, pay out compensation, spin a story about how he or she died, and send over a replacement. It also gives those wounded a chance to be flown out, without publicity. Some commentators have gone on to estimate the number of foreigners present in Ukraine as well as the number of wounded, based on the number who are reported to have been killed. Such estimates are based on the assumption that in combat only a fraction are killed and that the number of wounded is larger than the number killed.
MLRS are not as complex, and the Ukrainian side had weapons as good as their current Western models - only all of them got destroyed early in the war. This will continue as well - again, regardless of their operators. To fight with - what ?
The "miracle of Dunkirk", were British agent Hitler commanded the Wehrmacht to stand down while the Brits evacuated their forces, will not repeat. They will get wiped out to the last man.
And what then ... ?