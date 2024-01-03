© Sputnik/Sergey Guneev



Several NATO member states have boots on the ground in the Ukraine conflict, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed.Speaking at a meeting of Defense Ministry officials on Tuesday, where President Vladimir Putin was also present, Shoigu stated that "NATO service members are directly operating air defense systems, tactical ballistic missiles, and multiple launch rocket systems" in Ukraine. He cited radio intercepts featuring English and Polish speakers. According to the minister, Western officers are also playing an active role in preparing Ukrainian military operations as well as training troops, both in their home countries and in Ukraine.Russian officials have repeatedly warned that ever-deepening Western involvement in the conflict unnecessarily increases the chances of a direct military confrontation between NATO and Moscow.The Russian defense chief went on to claim thatShoigu estimated.He also lauded Russia's defense industry for ramping up production in the past 18 months and helping prevent ammunition shortages on the front lines. "Despite the sanctions, we are manufacturing more high-tech weaponry than NATO countries," Shoigu continued.The minister concluded by stating that "as of today, the Russian army is the best-prepared and most combat-ready in the world, armed with cutting-edge weapons tested in combat."Putin insisted at the same meeting that the West's efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia have failed.Speaking to the Ukrainian branch of US state-run broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Friday, Kiev's former ambassador to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko, claimed that Britain is developing plans to potentially deploy troops to Ukraine.