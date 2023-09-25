ukraine zelensky trudeau georgelin newsreal
There have been rumors of senior NATO commanders (i.e., colonels and majors) being either captured or killed in action in Ukraine ever since the siege of Mariupol liberated that city from the notorious neo-Nazi 'Azov Battalion' in May 2022. At the time, Russian-language media cited Russian soldiers on the front-line claiming that they had encountered in the bowels of the 'Azovstal' industrial zone a number of high-level, active-duty, military personnel from the US, Canada, France, the UK and elsewhere in NATO.

With no formal Russian government claim or evidence to support those earlier reports, they have thus far been consigned to Reddit and Telegram discussions. Recently however, the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, in an explosive post on 'X', strongly suggested that THE top general in the French military (at least, until he formally retired in 2010), Jean-Louis Georgelin, along with US Army Major-General Anthony Potts, were among the names of senior Western military figures recently killed 'in the line of duty' while unofficially in Ukraine.

Officially, the former "died while hiking alone" last month, while the latter "died while flying solo" last summer. In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall look into Polyanskiy's bombshell claims. In an information war, nothing is as it seems...


Running Time: 01:35:55

Download: MP3 — 65.9 MB


Show Notes