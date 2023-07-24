© RT

Mercenaries are losing interest

New recruitment regions

Ten minutes to evaluate candidates

"There are dead people everywhere"

On 'zero line' it's horror. It's horror. There is just a genocide. It's slaughter. There are dead people everywhere. Russians dead. Ukrainian people dead.... the biggest problem we get when we're going into trenches is stepping over all the dead bodies that are already there from the last people [who] went in — that kind of stuff really haunts you," he said.

"The worst day in Afghanistan and Iraq is a great day in Ukraine"

To be honest it was pretty bad so I didn't want to bring anyone else into it," he said.

By Christina Sizova, a Moscow-based reporter focused on politics, sociology and international relations