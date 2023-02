© Ukraine MoD/Facebook



NATO soldiers are fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries claimed the Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner.According to Colonel Markus Reisner, the military strategist of the Austrian Ministry of Defence, Ukraine does not need NATO soldiers, as they are already there on the frontlines as mercenaries.In a video posted on the Intel republic Telegram channel , the Austrian can be seen and heard giving his view on the situation. Reisner's remark came in response to a question posed during a press conference at the AIES Institute. One of the journalists asked him who would be managing the proposed transfer of tanks to Ukraine - NATO servicemen or Ukrainians.Reisner replied that if the military from Austria or NATO countries retired from service and became mercenaries, then they could no longer be considered representatives of the armies of their states.Earlier, Viktor Zolotov, the head of the Russian Guard, announced an increase in the number of mercenaries from European countries fighting on the side of the armed forces of Ukraine.Last December, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the LPR, claimed thatAccording to him, most of the conversations recorded by intelligence networks were in English with various dialects, along with some in the German, French, Italian and Polish languages.