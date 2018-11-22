Additional troops and a Royal Navy ship will be deployed to Ukraine to defend "freedom and democracy".
Comment: If this operation is as successful as the UK's involvement in bringing 'freedom and democracy' to the Middle East, god help Ukraine.
Ukrainian Special Forces and Marines will be trained by British personnel and HMS Echo, a Royal Navy hydrographic survey ship with a company of 72, will deploy to the region.
"As long as Ukraine faces Russian hostilities, it will find a steadfast partner in the United Kingdom," Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson, will say.
"By continuing to work together, whether through training programmes or military exercises, we help Ukraine to stand up for our shared values.
"Those values of freedom and democracy cannot be traded. I have witnessed on the frontline the effects of the war in the east and this has completely reinforced my support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."
The Ministry of Defence say that Britain currently has around 100 personnel in Ukraine training their forces in Lviv, in the west of the country and Dnipro, in the centre.
The Telegraph understands the number of additional British troops has yet to be decided and will be subject to Ukrainian requirements, however, it is likely to be around 30 soldiers from the Army and Royal Marines.
Colonel Marcus Evans, Commander of Operation ORBITAL, the UK assistance to Ukraine, said: "Since 2015, the UK has been helping to build the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).
"But as the threats to Ukraine evolve, our support must also adapt and change. Having deployed various training teams across Ukraine in 2018, the plan for 2019 will include new support to the Ukrainian Navy and Marines.
"Having been in Ukraine for several months, it is clear to me that Ukraine values our support and the British soldiers on Operation ORBITAL have great respect for the passion and combat experience of their Ukrainian counterparts."
The announcement follows through on promises Mr Williamson made during his visit to Ukraine in September. In discussions at the time with his opposite number, Stepan Poltorak, he pledged the UK would support Ukraine following the annexation of Crimea.
"Ukraine remains at the front line of a smoldering conflict," he told his hosts at the time, "but you do not stand alone," he said.
More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained by British personnel since 2015 in skills such as medical care, logistics and identification of improvised explosive devices. In 2018 this training was expanded to include infantry skills, counter-sniping, anti-armour and mortar planning.
Comment: So the British are training a corrupt army on how to blow stuff up: What holocaust? Ukrainian Nazi-Banderist Azov Battalion receives arms from Israel
Under this new commitment, training teams from the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines will deploy from January 2019 to deliver training to Ukrainian Marines and the 73rd Special Operations Forces Regiment.
In July next year British forces will also participate for the first time in Exercise Sea Breeze, a US-Ukrainian naval exercise.
HMS Echo, the Royal Navy's hydrographic survey vessel that will deploy to Ukraine, was launched in 2002. Her crew conduct survey missions to assist submarine and amphibious operations.
Tension with Russia after Ukraine's Maidan Revolution in 2014 led to separatists, backed by regular Russian military units, seizing Crimea and a large swathe of Ukrainian territory along the border. Over 10,000 lives have been lost in the conflict.
Comment: It was a coup fomented by the West. And the people of Crimea voted by an overwhelming majority to reunite with Russia, and they don't regret it: German MPs impressed on Crimea visit while Ukraine throws a tantrum
Russia has applied economic pressure to Ukraine by establishing a de facto blockade of the country's ports in the Sea of Azov, the north-east part of the Black Sea.
Emily Ferris from the Royal United Services Institute believes the British deployment carries some risk. "Training would be deemed acceptable," she told the Telegraph, "but anything more substantive and Russia would be forced to respond in some way."
"Troops on the ground are always the most aggressive scenario. Ukraine is an area of Russia's strategic interest [but] training would not be too bad.
"However, it would be quite a serious escalation if British naval forces started amassing near [the Sea of] Azov. That would be seen as quite aggressive by Russia and it would have to respond to that."
Is Britain threatened somehow if Ukraine falls into a failed state, what it actually is now. -- Whose freedom is threatened today, what kind of democracy are they defending?
The reason may be much simpler and practical: The ships are there to rescue Poroshenko and his money . Not for free! Of course.