About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

Venezuela's escalation of its claim to Guyana's Essequibo region has thrown the Caribbean region into a state of flux, with many observers talking offrom an energy security perspective,Understanding the roots of this crisis is paramount in finding a potential solution. Some observers point to history, others to domestic Venezuelan politics. A third factor — the world's transition away from a US-led order — should also be included.As if from nowhere, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently resurrected a centuries-old dispute with neighboring Guyana over ownership of the, a 159,500 square kilometer territory rich in oil and minerals that has been governed by Guyana since 1864, when it was a British colony.where Venezuelans were asked whether to supportThis referendum came on the heels of weeks of campaigning by Maduro, who suddenly decided to make the Essequibo dispute a major domestic political issue and, by extension, an international crisis. The Venezuelan government claims that more than 10.5 million citizens, representing just over half of the 20.6 million eligible voters, participated in the election, and that 98% of those who participated voted in favor of the resolution.Immediately following the referendum, Maduro swiftly ordered state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to issue licenses for extracting oil in Essequibo, while simultaneously directing foreign oil companies working under concessions issued by Guyana to halt operations within three months.responded by putting his military on alert and reaching out to allies and regional partners toand is home to 150,000 of Guyana's more than 800,000 population.over the disputed territory. Other nations, including neighboringIn an effort to resolve the dispute peacefully,where they agreed to a joint declaration whereand "refrain, whether by words or deeds, from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from any controversy between them." The declaration affirmed both Guyana's position that the dispute should be resolved by the ICJ, and Venezuela's refusal to recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ. The two nations will continue to engage in discussions, and have agreed to meet again in three months to take stock of any progress toward resolution.Venezuela maintains Essequibo was within its boundaries during the Spanish colonial period, which ended when Venezuela declared its independence in 1811. Contemporary Venezuelan maps reflect this. In 1841, following the British purchase of Guyana from the Netherlands, a British expedition dispatched to fix the boundaries of its newly acquired territory set the western boundary of Guyana at the Orinoco River, in what became known as— named after Robert Hermann Schomburgk, who led the expedition. Venezuela rejected the British claim, leading to increased tensions between the two nations that ultimately led to international arbitration resulting in theVenezuela, which was not permitted to represent itself at the arbitration (the US stood in), rejected the arbitration decision. In 1962, Venezuela referred the matter to the UN, leading to theThis agreement, which Venezuela maintains nullifies the 1899 arbitration, requires the parties to seek "a practical, peaceful, and satisfactory solution to the dispute."There the matter rested, with neither side making progress in bilateral negotiations, until 2015, whenWith billions of barrels of oil reserves at stake, Guyana referred the territorial dispute to the secretary general of the UN in 2018, who in turn referred the dispute to the ICJ for resolution, in keeping with the terms of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, which mandates that the issue be referred to an "appropriate international organ" in the event of a deadlock in negotiations. In 2020, the ICJ agreed to take the matter under its review.As a result of the Venezuelan actions, direct negotiations have been initiated between Venezuela and Guyana along the lines set out in the 1966 Geneva Agreement. These negotiations, from Venezuela's point of view, make any ICJ intervention moot, for the simple fact that their existence contradicts any notion of a stalemate. Moreover, the fact that Venezuela conducted a referendum further muddies the waters, invoking as it does the fundamental notion set out in the UN Charter regarding self-determination.The bottom line is thatto play the nationalism card to attract votes in the upcoming presidential election. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's impressive showing in the recent opposition primary has caught the attention of political observers. But the question ofis driven as much by the potential for an ICJ ruling as it is by any need by Maduro to create a domestic political foil to counter a potential strong challenge by Machado.There is another dimension, however, that cannot be ignored. In 2019, thein which it explored the viability of "cost-imposing options" designed to "unbalance and overextend Russia" by placing "new burdens on Russia, ideally heavier burdens than would be imposed on the US for pursuing those options."The two have strong trade and military relations, and a shared geopolitical vision of the world. Since 2019, when the US began backing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guido in a bid to remove Maduro from office, Russia has consistently backed Venezuela politically and materially.Seen in this light, Venezuela's escalation in Essequibo can be seen asand impose a heavier burden on the US and its allies. This is not a deliberate or cohesive agreement by nations opposed to Washington and its allies, but rather a natural reaction to US policies. As such, the world can expect more Essequibo-type crises as the US struggles to keep pace with a world that increasingly challenges the continuation of a US-led order.