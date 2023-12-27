According to a report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), over 300 million people in the US and Canada may experience electricity shortages from 2024 to 2028.
The increasing demand for energy from the tech industry and the electrification of buildings and vehicles are major contributors to this potential crisis.
Comment: Another cause for alarm is the documented increase of attacks on infrastructure. As Wikipedia notes:
'In the 2010s and 2020s, attacks to the United States electrical grid have become more frequent, with 2022 being the year with the most attacks.', furthermore: 'According to the Department of Energy, 2022 saw an increase of 77% in physical attacks on the grid.'
As the reliance on electricity continues to grow, regions across North America are struggling to ensure a reliable supply.
The NERC, which oversees the North American power grid, predicts that a majority of regions in the US and Canada will have insufficient electricity supply to meet the rising demand.
This projection raises concerns about the potential for power outages and disruptions in various sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial.
The reliance on electricity for essential services and everyday life makes these shortages a significant challenge for the population.
The NERC report highlights the need for significant investments in the power infrastructure to address the anticipated electricity shortages.
Upgrading and expanding power generation and transmission systems will be crucial for meeting the growing energy demand.
Additionally, exploring alternative energy sources and implementing energy conservation measures can help mitigate the impact of these shortages.
