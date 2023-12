The New York Fire Department responded following aftercaused a Con Edison substation to lose power., including those it trapped in elevators. Energy company Con Edison reported a short flicker in voltage on Thursday night due to equipment failure at the Farragut Substation in Brooklyn.said Con Edison President Matt Ketschke, according to local outlet ABC 7.Video shows smoke rising from a Con Edison substation in Brooklyn. The company explained that anthat affected all five boroughs of New York City.Crews were working on repairs to a faulty transmission line when the electrical mishap took place.Witnesses claimThe brief lapse in voltage resulted in several elevators across the city shutting down, trapping groups of individuals inside. New York City Fire Department spokesperson saidaffected by the blackout, according to the New York Post.Elevators at Grand Central Station were put out of service by the "Con Edison power problem," Long Island Rail Road announced following the outage."Electrical equipment such as elevators and escalators are sensitive sometimes to momentary fluctuations of power," Ketschke said.He added," Sometimes the systems need to be reset. We've been in contact with the New York City Department of Emergency Management, and they did have to conduct some elevator rescues."An investigation into the cause of the electrical failure has been launched and is ongoing.