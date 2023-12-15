Society's Child
Explosion at NYC substation results in brief blackout, people stuck on elevators
Fox News
Fri, 15 Dec 2023 11:26 UTC
An explosion at a Brooklyn substation caused a short power outage in New York City that affected residents across all five boroughs, including those it trapped in elevators.
Energy company Con Edison reported a short flicker in voltage on Thursday night due to equipment failure at the Farragut Substation in Brooklyn.
"Essentially, people saw a flicker in their lights for about a second, a little bit before midnight, and then voltage recovered, or went back to normal," said Con Edison President Matt Ketschke, according to local outlet ABC 7.
Video shows smoke rising from a Con Edison substation in Brooklyn. The company explained that an equipment failure caused the brief power outage that affected all five boroughs of New York City.
Crews were working on repairs to a faulty transmission line when the electrical mishap took place.
Witnesses claim a plume of smoke was visible rising out of the substation at the time of the equipment failure, and others reported the sound of an explosion.
The brief lapse in voltage resulted in several elevators across the city shutting down, trapping groups of individuals inside.
A New York City Fire Department spokesperson said responders were called to "various" locations to rescue people trapped in elevators affected by the blackout, according to the New York Post.
Elevators at Grand Central Station were put out of service by the "Con Edison power problem," Long Island Rail Road announced following the outage.
"Electrical equipment such as elevators and escalators are sensitive sometimes to momentary fluctuations of power," Ketschke said.
He added," Sometimes the systems need to be reset. We've been in contact with the New York City Department of Emergency Management, and they did have to conduct some elevator rescues."
An investigation into the cause of the electrical failure has been launched and is ongoing.
Comment: Whilst infrastructure in the US, particularly in its 'liberal' cities, has been neglected for years and is fast deteriorating, and there was an X-class solar flare reported in the last 24 hours, there's another issue to bear in mind, as Wikipedia notes: 'In the 2010s and 2020s, attacks to the United States electrical grid have become more frequent, with 2022 being the year with the most attacks.', furthermore: 'According to the Department of Energy, 2022 saw an increase of 77% in physical attacks on the grid.'
Judging by events on the world stage, it seems likely that, soon enough, sabotage of this magnitude might be just what the establishment needs to sow chaos and further their agenda:
ConEdison techs do deserve a recognition for keeping the power in such a large city virtually without serious failures when most lines are underground next to other utilities lines and corrosive snow salt that sips there in the winter. In my 17 years there, the only time there was a multi day power failure was when the substation in Lower East Side of Manhattan got flooded with salt water during hurricane Irene. The uptown wasn't affected but half of downtown was without power for up to a month, but those substations were reinforced after against such events.
