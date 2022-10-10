In the morning hours on the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, electricity was cut off for several hours. The problem was discovered by the state operator, and, the network company Energinet said at noon. Thus, reports of a cut submarine cable were completely refuted. Energinet is the cable operator that supplies electricity to the entire infrastructure of the island of Bornholm.Earlier, specialists from Energinet reported that due to a malfunction in the high-voltage network, consumers on the island were left without electricity from 7:49 in the morning. Around 10:30 am, two-thirds of the households were already fully supplied with electricity, and by noon, almost the entire island was back on the grid.This raised new concerns about acts of sabotage in the Baltic Sea. The two gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2, which were attacked last week, pass just a few kilometers from the island.I would like to note that this incident has not yet been attempted to attribute to the actions of Russia. Lately, in the West every now and then any negative event is being blamed on the actions of the Kremlin by default. The European Union is already almost directly saying that the blowing up of the Crimean bridge is not an act of the Ukrainian regime, but allegedly Moscow's own blowing up ... Typical pseudo-logic from the series "They fired at themselves."In this regard,