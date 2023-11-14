© Getty Images / MaYcaL

A member of the local Hasidic Jews Council claimed the shootings were intended to intimidate the community.Unidentified gunmen have opened fire on a Jewish school in Montreal, Canada. The incident took place on Sunday and follows an earlier attack on the same institution last Thursday.On Thursday, the same facility was also targeted by unidentified gunmen, alongside another Jewish institution in the neighborhood, the Talmud Torah elementary school.The incidents come as Israel continues retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza following an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. According to police, 73 acts of hate were recorded against the Jewish community in the following month, and 25 against the Muslim community, local media reported.Following the incidents, the Combined Jewish Appeal (CJA) called for the hiring of off-duty officers to guard Jewish schools and synagogues. The organization is "urgently requesting" that the prime minister meets with federal intelligence and national law enforcement officials "to determine the threat level."Anti-Semitism in Canada has increased since the Gaza conflict broke out, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a few weeks ago.However, other countries have also reported recent attacks on Jewish institutions. In Germany, Molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue. In Austria, a Jewish cemetery was torched and vandalized with Nazi symbols. In France, up to 20 Jewish schools were evacuated due to bomb threats, although no explosives were found.