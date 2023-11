© Gavrill Grigorov



"The events in Makhachkala were inspired through social networks, including from the territory of Ukraine, by agents of Western special services."

The US is seeking to incite chaos in order to hold on to hegemony, the Russian president has claimed...from the territory of Ukraine and is part of a broader effort to destabilize the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.including the cabinet and both speakers of parliament,The meeting follows an anti-Jewish riot in the Republic of Dagestan, sparked by fake news on a Ukraine-linked Telegram channel claiming that 'refugees' from Israel were scheduled to arrive in the Muslim majority region.Putin, in his opening remarks at the evening meeting, said:which had called for storming the Makhachkala airport in search of "Jewish refugees." Around 150 people took part in the riot.The Russian president noted thatHowever, he noted that thein the Middle East and other places around the globe, in an effort to sow chaos "How do you help Palestine by attacking families?" the Russian president wondered, pointing to rioters in Dagestan waving Palestinian flags while storming the airport.Putin argued that Russia is not just leading the effort to create a truly multipolar world of sovereign countries, but literally fighting for it on the battlefields of Ukraine - and that many volunteers from Dagestan are taking part in that struggle already.Russia is the bulwark for all of those who fight for their independence and freedom, against those who spread chaos and conflict and their "useful idiots," Putin concluded.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the unrest was "obviously" incited from abroad.