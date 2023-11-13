© AP / John Minchillo



The recent honoring of a Waffen-SS veteran in Canada's House of Commons was hardly surprising, given the country's history of harboring Nazi collaborators after World War II, a senior Russian diplomat told RIA Novosti on Monday.The descendants of these people lobby the government to have their ancestors whitewashed and celebrated, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, explained, referring to an incident in September involving an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian man named Yaroslav Hunka.A scandal erupted when Hunka, who served with the notorious 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, which is known to have committed atrocities against Jews and Poles during World War II, received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in attendance.The Waffen SS veteran was introduced as a "hero" who fought "for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" during World War II.Following backlash from Jewish organizations, House Speaker Anthony Rota, who invited Hunka to the event, accepted full responsibility for the incident and has since resigned. Trudeau offered "unreserved apologies" for applauding the Nazi veteran.In October, Russia's Investigative Committee charged Hunka in absentia with genocide, claiming that archive documents serve as evidence that he and fellow SS Galicia members killed at least 500 civilians between February 23 and 28, 1944. Russian media outlets later reported that the country's Interior Ministry placed him on its official database of wanted individuals.