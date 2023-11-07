© IMPD



An Indiana woman, whom cops described as a "terrorist," has been arrested after she allegedly plowed her car into what she thought was a Jewish school.The driver copped to targeting the building, which houses the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge,, according to a police report."Yes. I did it on purpose," Almaghtheh allegedly said in the wake of her arrest.She repeatedly described the building as the "Israel school," cops said,The Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, however, is a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites, according to the Anti-Defamation League.The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis said Safe Indiana, a Jewish community security program, is working with cops to probe the incident."Safety and security for our community is of the utmost importance, and we are more secure and prepared than ever before," the federation said in a statement."Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities."Police called Almaghtheh a "terorrist" and said she was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness. She will make an initial court appearance on Wednesday.