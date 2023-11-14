david depape paul pelosi
On Monday, Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, testified in the federal trial of David DePape, the man accused of attacking him with a hammer in October 2022.

Pelosi said that he woke up on the night of the attack when "the door opened and a very large man came in with a hammer in one hand and some ties in the other hand. He said 'where's Nancy' and that woke me up."

DePape, Pelosi said, was around 2-4 feet away from him when he woke up.

He said it was a "tremendous shock to realize someone broke into the house ... I recognized that I was in serious danger ... I tried to stay calm as possible."

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated in 2022 that DePape allegedly broke in through a rear glass door and snuck into the Pelosis' bedroom, where Paul was sleeping.

According to NBC News, Pelosi testified that DePape allegedly said he would tie up Pelosi while they waited for Nancy Pelosi's return from Washington DC.

Pelosi was able to get his cell phone and call from the bathroom, but his phone was snatched away. He said his best chance to survive was to meet the responding police downstairs, telling DePape, "Since all your stuff is downstairs why don't we go downstairs, you can tie me up and you can get some sleep."

Pelosi said he reached for DePape's hand when police arrived, the hand which held the hammer, before he was pushed away and struck with the object.

Pelosi testified that once DePape hit him in the head with a hammer, the next thing he remembered was waking up in a pool of blood. He could not recall specific details, but said he remembered being put into an ambulance and being taken to the hospital.


Pelosi reportedly said that he hasn't discussed the day with anyone, and that he has encouraged his family not to as well because it would be "traumatic" for them and he doesn't want to "relive this."


DePape, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.