On Monday, Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, testified in the federal trial of David DePape , the man accused of attacking him with a hammer in October 2022.Pelosi said that he woke up on the night of the attack when "the door opened and a very large man came in with a hammer in one hand and some ties in the other hand. He said 'where's Nancy' and that woke me up."DePape, Pelosi said, was around 2-4 feet away from him when he woke up.He said it was a "tremendous shock to realize someone broke into the house ... I recognized that I was in serious danger ... I tried to stay calm as possible."Pelosi reportedly said that he hasn't discussed the day with anyone, and that he has encouraged his family not to as well because it would be "traumatic" for them and he doesn't want to "relive this." DePape , 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.