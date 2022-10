Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently assaulted after someone broke into their San Francisco home overnight.The left, of course, has already started blaming Republicans for the home invasion in [checks notes] crime-ridden San Francisco.Or, maybe it was linked to Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taiwan Meanwhile, this just hasn't been Paul Pelosi's year - having been busted for a DUI (for which he avoided jail time). He's also been on a bit of a cold streak investment-wise, coinciding with national attention on the Pelosis' years-long hot streak.The Pelosis are 'requesting privacy' at this time.