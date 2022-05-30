pelosis
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)'s husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, was reportedly arrested over the weekend for drinking and driving in Napa County, California.

He was arrested close to midnight Saturday by local police, and was booked in a local jail. He is facing two charges: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than .08%.

Arrest records show he was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, and booked at 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning. Bail was set at $5,000.

police info paul pelosi
The House Speaker appears to have been in the East Coast. Pelosi was seen in Rhode Island Sunday, as Brown University invited her to give the commencement address.

Paul Pelosi was discussed publicly earlier this year, when a proposed bill would have required him to divest millions of dollars of stock investments. The bill didn't come close to passing, however.

The Pelosi's have yet to comment publicly on the incident.