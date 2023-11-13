Society's Child
Czech Republic prosecuting citizens for supporting Russia
RT
Mon, 13 Nov 2023 18:04 UTC
The Czech Public Prosecutor's Office warned in February 2022 that endorsing Russia's military operation in Ukraine at demonstrations or online, as well as praising or supporting senior Russian officials, can be treated as 'approval of a crime', or "denying, questioning, approving or justifying a genocide" under the Criminal Code.
Police say they have investigated hundreds of complaints related to these types of actions since the beginning of the conflict. The number of criminal cases opened over public endorsements of Russia has reached 384, Police Spokesman Ondrej Moravcik told iRozhlas. Almost 100 people have been charged, he added.
According to the spokesman, the courts have already passed judgment in some of the cases. The official did not reveal how many cases reached the courts or if anyone has received a prison sentence for expressing support for Russia. According to Moravcik, the police stop following these cases after handing them over to the prosecutor's offices for indictments.
Under the Czech Criminal Code, the crime is punishable by up to one year behind bars. Those found guilty of denying or justifying "genocide" could spend between six months and three years in jail.
The Czech authorities have faced heavy public criticism over its support for Kiev and its ties to the US. In September, around 10,000 people took part in a rally in the capital, Prague, demanding the government resign due to its pro-Western policies.
The demonstration was organized by the opposition Law, Respect, Expertise (PRO) party. The protesters demanded that Prague veto any attempts by Ukraine to join NATO, adding that the Czech Republic should withdraw from the US-led bloc.
Reader Comments
Germans caught listening to enemy stations were summarily executed, at least in later stages of the war.
Just the opposite of Russia in the Ukraine war, while the Ukraine Nazi Zionist is murdering, child trafficking, organ harvesting of their own people, that is the real war crime and then to blame Russia. Sounds just like what Israhell is doing the same to the Palestinians. But of course the Nazi Zionist all stick together like a wad of chewing gum with the same blame game it's always someone's elses fault. That Bullshit doesn't work anymore, people are seeing right through it.