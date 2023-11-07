Society's Child
Disney theme park guests are now pooping while waiting on line for rides
New York Post
Mon, 06 Nov 2023 13:36 UTC
Riders at Disneyland and Disney World have been defecating while standing in line, according to witnesses who reported the grotesque sight on social media.
"I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] - someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?" wrote one poster on Reddit.
The post was cited by the news page SFGATE.
Disney guests can wait on line for Rise of the Resistance, the Star Wars-themed attraction, for more than an hour-and-a-half, according to the Queue Times website.
Another Redditor who claims to have worked near the ride confirmed the claim, writing: "For the skeptics... this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 s — t-related incidents at Rise today."
"Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them," the poster wrote.
A Reddit poster who claimed to have worked at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., described guests leaving their bodily waste on the premises.
"Bodily fluids no longer bother me after working at Disney," they wrote.
"Let's just say that the attraction I work at has what the cast ended up dubbing 'the poop hall' because of the amount of times guests have gone in there and pooped."
"We even put up a camera and it didn't stop it," the Redditor wrote.
This claim was seconded by another Disney "cast member" — a reference to the company's theme park employees.
"Good lord the poop hallway," they wrote, adding that testimonials about seeing human feces near the rides "gives me war flashbacks."
"I dealt with way too many bodily fluids at that dang attraction," they wrote.
The Post has sought comment from The Walt Disney Company.
In 2015, two former "cast members" penned a book detailing their experiences as custodial team workers in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron, the authors of "Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt's Dream Spotless," wrote that spotting human waste triggered a protocol known as "Human Code H."
A "Code H," which stood for "horsecrap," called for one of the cleaners to pick up after one of the horses that was pulling a vehicle along Main Street went to the bathroom.
Pellman and Barron recalled that eventually they started picking up human feces as well.
On one occasion, a woman who stood on line for the Indiana Jones Adventure at California's Disneyland "burst into the control room for the attraction and deposited her gift right there," they wrote in the book.
"It must have been challenging for the ride operator to stay at their post in there before it was all cleaned up!"
Disney guests who need to use the bathroom during notoriously long waits can alert a cast member and have their place held in line.
According to the Queue Times website, the average wait time at the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Disney's Magic Kingdom clocks in at 78 minutes.
Wait times at Space Mountain can approach an hour.
Last month, Disney jacked up prices at its California and Florida theme parks by as much as 10% on some tickets.
It raised prices at Disneyland by 8.9% on single-day tickets, pushing the cost to $194 to enter the Anaheim park.
The company also spiked the price of yearly passes at Disney World in Orlando by 10% - with the most expensive Incredi-Pass now selling for $1,449, up $50.
The attempts to boost revenue come after Disney revealed a $60 billion spending plan on parks and cruises over the next 10 years - a plan that came amid dwindling cash reserves at the company and had worried some Wall Street analysts with its long road to a payoff.
Comment: Disney has been churning out crap for years now. Guess one reaps what one sows.