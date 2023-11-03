Climate labels similar to cigarette packet warnings could cut meat consumption



The Conversation



To gauge the impact of graphic warning labels on the number of people opting for meat, we split participants into four groups. One group saw a warning label beneath the meat option depicting a deforested area and the phrase "eating meat contributes to climate change". Another group saw the meat option labelled with an image of a man having a heart attack and the text "eating meat contributes to poor health". A third group saw a label below the meat option depicting caged animals in a wet market, alongside "eating meat contributes to pandemics". The final group saw the four meal options with no labels.



When no warning label was presented, participants chose the meat options about two out of three times (64%). This figure dropped to 54% with the pandemic warning labels, 55% with the health warning labels and 57% with the climate warning labels.

The aim, apparently, is to shame and harass people into buying the vegeburgers they aren't voluntarily buying, and thus make the Weather Gods less angry in 2100 AD. Fortunately, in the trial, 90% of would-be meat-eaters just ignored the label and chose the meat anyhow. This must have disappointed the new prohibitionists.Judging by the blatant comparison to cigarette smokers, the aim is not so much to connect the supposed cause and effect of climate change, but mostly to tar meat eaters with the same social opprobrium. After all, if the academics just wanted to raise awareness of the so-called "science", they could write Beef causes Droughts, or Burgers cause Bushfires or Chicken-sticks melt the Arctic. But since that sounds so stupid, because it is, they can't connect those dots. What they need instead are the catastrophic photos of a landscape that looks like lung cancer. It's the feeling that matters — a feeling like leprosy.As a bonus, the labels are also free-advertising for The Cause — it would create government funded reminders all over the shop that "climate change " needs fixing (give us your taxes, your heaters and your cars!).These food labels are also adverts that pretend the UN is still respected and useful.The left always go too far. Because there is no principle, just a fashion contest, more is always better - right up until it breaks.Our mission is to reach the other ten percent who might give up their meat and help them...