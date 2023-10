© rtur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images



Ottawa has accused Beijing of running a social media operation against its politicians. It's likely a pretext for more control and censorship.Canada is yet again ramping up paranoia about China. Ottawa claims that Beijing has engaged in a bot-powered "spamouflage" campaign on social media aiming to discredit China's critics among Canadian politicians and MPs, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.2016 was a year that changed the world, primarily because it represented the first moment in history when social networks were universally recognized for their capability to sway public opinion and elections in ways Western elites had never seen before, providing a new challenge to their monopoly over media discourse. Indeed, in that year, the victories of the "Leave" campaign in the referendum on Britain's EU membership, and of Donald Trump in the US presidential race, proved to be among the most shocking, unexpected and controversial election results ever, which played into a deeply polarized climate divide in these respective countries.The result of these outcomes was that establishment elites in these countries, especially the US, began a campaign to denounce the legitimacy of the results by depicting them as the product of a state-backed interference campaign from Russia. It thus became the popular, if conventional, narrative in the US that Trump's victory was attributed to Putin, while the social and economic disillusionment that propelled him to victory was dismissed.As this new environment emerged, new buzzwords emerged: "misinformation", "bot accounts" and "fake news." Thus, military-industrial-complex-funded organizations such as the ASPI sprung up to soak up funding and provide "consultancy" on these so-called foreign threats. This would act as a reinforcement to the narrative that was being crafted and thus inject fear into the population.Thus, as Beijing is routinely accused of interfering in Canada, remember where that can lead. Such a narrative will allow the Canadian government, among others, to exert more control over social media platforms and silence dissenting voices - not just on China, but a variety of topics. It has always been an age-old political tactic to close down open debate on a subject by creating and instrumentalizing fear, arguing that to take a particular view on a matter constitutes a threat to the nation and that those who are pushing that point of view are in some way compromised, thus removing any merit, logic or reason to the argument in question.