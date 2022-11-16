Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to reprimand Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday for disclosing private discussions to the news media, in an informal exchange of words partially captured in a video recording in a busy lobby area of the G20 summit in Bali.Trudeau is heard responding that "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue," adding that they would "work constructively together but there will be things we will disagree on."Xi responds that they will need to create the conditions first before the exchange abruptly ends.