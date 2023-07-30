© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein



Canadian heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram solutions provider CardioComm this week announced it has taken systems offline following a cyberattack.The attack, the company says,. Visitors to the company's website are informed that CardioComm services are currently offline."CardioComm's business operations will be impactedhow quickly the company is able to restore its data and re-establishes its production server environments," the company announced.According to CardioComm, it has no evidence that customer health information was compromised in the attack, mainly because its software runs on each client's systems."Further, CardioComm does not collect patient health information from its clients. The company has initiated identity theft precautions should any employee personal information have been compromised to minimize the impact on its staff," CardioComm said.The incident, the company noted,Although CardioComm did not share details on the type of cyberattack it fell victim to, it is possible that ransomware might have been involved. Typical incident response in the event of a ransomware attack involves taking systems offline to contain the incident.CardioCommfor the diagnosis of cardiac patients.