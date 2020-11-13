Puppet Masters
Justin Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China's 'coercive diplomacy'
Wed, 11 Nov 2020 17:30 UTC
The case has caused a diplomatic chill between Canada and China, which soon after Meng's arrest detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges.
"We don't believe in coercive diplomacy and ... we actually deeply believe that if you start giving into that kind of pressure, you'll leave yourself worse off for the long term," Trudeau said in an interview during an FT online conference.
"China continues to think that they can just put enough pressure on us and we will ... give in, but that's exactly the opposite of our position," he said.
Meng has denied charges brought against her in the United States and is fighting extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go?
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
...if the American people had ever known the truth about what we Bushes have done to this nation, we would be chased down in the streets and lynched.
Sounds like a doctor that only ever did rounds in a nursing home and never spent more than 5 minutes with a patient. I plan to use my winter years...
Isn’t Dr Tam the same medical “expert” that advised creating “glory holes” as a safe sex practice during the “plague”? We should all definitely...
"I just don't know how we build durable political power of any type" - that shows exactly what they think. A small elite wants to get into a...
"Americans are the most prudish people in western civilization; they sublimate their desire by chasing the dollar". S Freud
The ideal wife? An orphan (no in-laws) who is unable to speak (no hen-pecking or nags) and who owns a liquor store. Been looking for her all my...
Comment: Here is Trudeau being an obedient US toady. He let his country be put into the middle of the China-US trade war, and in the worst possible way.