An ombudswoman has claimed that diets lacking animal proteins should be outlawed for minors.Vegetarianism and raw food diets should be legally banned for minors in Russia as they can lead to serious illness or even death, Irina Volynets, the children's rights commissioner for the Republic of Tatarstan, has told RIA Novosti.In an interview published on Wednesday, Volynets said a proposal on the issue had already been submitted to the State Duma and the heads of the relevant committees.In the central city of Krasnoyarsk, a two-year-old girl whose parents practiced raw foodism developed anemia and died after a lack of medical care. Forensic pathologists determined that the death had been caused by a coronavirus infection, but the parents had not taken the child to healthcare specialists.The Russian public was also shocked by the death of a one-month-old child earlier this year in the southern Krasnodar Region.While the complete absence of animal protein in an adult's diet does not necessarily have a destructive effect on the body, it is harmful for children, according to nutrition specialist Dr. Arseniy Martinchik.Elena Petryaikina, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Moscow City Health Department, also said that a vegetarian diet is unacceptable for children. She explained that supplemental vitamins, which are often used to compensate for a lack of animal products, cannot fully replace nutrients obtained from food, noting that protein deficiency affects the hormonal status and immunity of the child, as well as inhibiting growth.