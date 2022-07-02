Health & Wellness
Vegan woman kills son with diet of only raw fruit and vegetables
The Post Millennial
Sat, 02 Jul 2022 10:14 UTC
The New York Post reports that "Sheila O'Leary, 39, is facing life in prison after a jury convicted her Wednesday of murder and a string of child abuse charges over the 2019 death of her toddler, Ezra."
The child died on Sept., 27 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida and Sheila and her husband Ryan were charged with first-degree murder in December of that year. The pair were also charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect.
According to Law and Crime, State Attorney Amira Fox said "The evidence and crime scene in this case are gut-wrenching. These are images as a mother and State Attorney I will not be able to forget."
The couple were offered a plea deal with 30 year sentences but both declined. Sheila now awaits sentencing, possibly for life, while her husband awaits trial.
According to The Daily Mail, the O'Leary's have "a three-year-old and a five-year-old" who were also malnourished and were reported on the scene to have had yellow skin and black, rotting teeth.
Sheila had another child from a different relationship, an 11 year old girl, whose health was reported as "considerably better than that of the other kids."
Prosecutors described Ezra as a child who was emaciated to the point where one could see his skeletal structure. The child was born at home and never went to the doctor. Sheila ignored the sick child's incessant crying as he deteriorated towards death.
The child apparently started having difficulty breathing the night before his death but his parents went to sleep instead of getting him help. He stopped breathing overnight and paramedics pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene the next morning.
- Five Kananaskis backcountry campgrounds closed due to lingering snow in Alberta
- No let-up in downpour, lightning kills 2 in Rajasthan, India
- 27 dead, 35 still missing after massive landslide in Manipur, India (UPDATES)
- At least five people killed in magnitude 6 earthquake in Iran
- Boy left needing surgery after leg savaged in horror pitbull attack caught on CCTV in Brazil
- Pack of dogs kill woman in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Afghanistan - 19 killed in flash floods in eastern provinces
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake rattles northern Philippines
- Flash floods leave Obuasi in Ghana underwater
- Bangladesh - Severe floods in north affect 4.2 million and displace 90,000 - death toll rises to 92 (UPDATE)
- The snow goes on as Alberta skiing resort reopens in the middle of summer
- Beaches closed after fatal shark attack in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa
- Austria - Deadly mudslides and floods in Carinthia after record rain
- Caught on cam: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people off Clearwater, Florida
- Lightning strikes kill 16 in Uttar Pradesh, India
- 16 killed in lightning strikes, thunderstorm in Bihar, India
- Lightning kills six people across Nepal
- Extreme heatwave breaks Tokyo City record of nearly 150 years
- Colombian National Park receives 1st snowfall in over 60 years
- Huge Arctic walrus spotted on local beach in first ever Polish sighting
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 30)
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on June 29
- Meteor fireball streaks across Santa Catarina sky at more than 50,000 km/h in Brazil on June 28
- Meteor fireball over England on June 26
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Spain, Andalusia (June 22)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Netherlands and Belgium on June 20
- Super bolide is recorded by more than 10 cameras in the northeast of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Germany and Belgium on June 13
- Meteor fireball over Switzerland and nearby countries on June 11
- Meteor fireball over Spain (June 14)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 10)
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on June 8
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the northeast of Spain (May 31)
- Bright meteor fireball in Puerto Rico 5/28/2022
- Meteor fireball over the southeast of Spain (May 28)
- Meteor fireball over Maine and other states on May 28
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Best of the Web: Anthony Fauci says that he's experienced rebound Covid symptoms after taking a Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid - which studies now show is NOT effective for the vaccinated
- Vegan woman kills son with diet of only raw fruit and vegetables
- ONS data suggest vaccine effectiveness against death has been overestimated
- What was the point? South Korea, poster child for containment strategy, now has same excess mortality as Sweden
- Highly antibiotic-resistant MRSA in pigs 'can jump to humans'
- What's behind the worldwide drop in birth rates, nine months after the vaccination rollouts to younger people?
- US government to distribute monkeypox vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: What is a Woman? Documentary Review
- Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals
- 'Nature' study finds serious heart inflammation 44 TIMES higher after Covid vaccination
- Covid Vaccines and Fertility
- NEJM paper falsely claims babies are at "high risk" from COVID-19 to justify vaccinating pregnant women
- Best of the Web: Too weak to walk. 5-year-olds in nappies: The lost children of lockdown
- Almost half of world's rivers contaminated by drugs - study
- WHO gives update on mysterious child hepatitis outbreak
- 'Polio Outbreak' - The WHO, Bill Gates, emergency vaccines & more of the same
- Vaccinate harder comrade! Omicron subvariants to lead to surges of infections in highly vaccinated populations, studies suggest
- Pfizer and Moderna Analysis Re-do
- Vaccine derived Polio virus mutated from vaccine 'likely' spreading in London, 'national incident' declared
- Ivermectin Study's Negative Conclusion is at Odds With Its Findings of Significant Clinical Benefit
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
Quote of the Day
"America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy lest she involve herself beyond power of extrication, in all wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The United States might become the dictatress of the world, but she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit."
