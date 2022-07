A vegan Florida woman was found guilty of murdering her 18 month old son after she tried to feed him a diet of only raw fruit, vegetables, and some breast milk.The New York Post reports that "Sheila O'Leary, 39, is facing life in prison after a jury convicted her Wednesday of murder and a string of child abuse charges over the 2019 death of her toddler, Ezra."Sheila had another child from a different relationship, an 11 year old girl, whose health was reported as "considerably better than that of the other kids."The child apparently started having difficulty breathing the night before his death but his parents went to sleep instead of getting him help. He stopped breathing overnight and paramedics pronounced him dead when they arrived on the scene the next morning.