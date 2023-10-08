Society's Child
Murdered leftist activist Ryan Carson has history of celebrating death, violence towards conservatives
Post Millennial
Thu, 05 Oct 2023 23:48 UTC
Carson, who was a prominent far-left activist and poet in New York City, was remembered by friends and Democrat lawmakers for his acts of "kindness," but unearthed posts on social media reveal that Carson celebrated the death of conservatives, advocated for violence against police, violently threatened elected officials, and dedicated his life to abolishing law enforcement.
Carson threatened an elected official in a post on X under the username @ArtSchoolJock and wrote: "Hi! Political organizer here! It's not bullying to hold elected officials accountable. That being said, I would love to shove this little f-cking nerd in the locker where he belongs."
In another controversial post on X, Carson celebrated a police precinct being damaged by rioters in response to the death of George Floyd by writing, "This is really good."
Claudia V. Morales, responded to his death.
Morales, an Antifa-affiliated anti-police activist, was with Carson during the fatal stabbing and allegedly refused to give the suspect description to police because the assailant was black.
In addition, friends of Ryan Carson said on Wednesday that Carson would have sympathy for the man who fatally attacked him and that he would want his killing to be used to further left-wing policies in the city.
New York State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher said, "I'm absolutely positive that he would immediately see that this was a person who was suffering from a lack of resources in our community, who probably needs better mental health support, possibly housing, possibly drug support, drug treatment."
"What he would want to avenge his death is for us to fix how broken this city is," she added.
Post Millennial Senior Editor Andy Ngo reported that police worked overtime to find the suspect despite Carson's history of hatred towards the police, in which he referred to officers as "subhuman."
"Despite Ryan Carson dedicating his life to the abolishment of law enforcement, a sentiment shared by his BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia V. Morales, the NYPD worked in overdrive to arrest the black male suspect accused of murdering him on a Brooklyn street," Ngo said.
Additional unearthed posts revealed by Ngo include Carson mocking a journalist who expressed criticism of the "defund the police" movement, and his former support of police departments suffering from staffing crisis's which led to units being disbanded.
Police identified an 18-year-old suspect in connection with Carson's killing who authorities say is a repeat offender with a history of violence. The suspect has been taken into custody and his name has not yet been released to the public.