The Antifa activist who was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Monday, 32-year-old Ryan Carson , has a history of celebrating death and violence.Carson, who was a prominent far-left activist and poet in New York City, was remembered by friends and Democrat lawmakers for his acts of "kindness," butCarson threatened an elected official in a post on X under the username @ArtSchoolJock and wrote: "Hi! Political organizer here! It's not bullying to hold elected officials accountable. That being said, I would love to shove this little f-cking nerd in the locker where he belongs."While responding to an article written by the New York Post that announced the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died after a battle with cancer, Carson quoted the post on X and wrote "lmao hell yeah."In another controversial post on X, Carson celebrated a police precinct being damaged by rioters in response to the death of George Floyd by writing, "This is really good."Carson's death received nationwide attention not only because he was a prominent activist, but also because of how his girlfriend, Claudia V. Morales , responded to his death.Morales, an Antifa-affiliated anti-police activist, was with Carson during the fatal stabbing and allegedlyNew York State Assemblymember Emily Gallagher said, "I'm absolutely positive that he would immediately see that this was a person who was suffering from a lack of resources in our community, who probably needs better mental health support, possibly housing, possibly drug support, drug treatment.""What he would want to avenge his death is for us to fix how broken this city is," she added."Despite Ryan Carson dedicating his life to the abolishment of law enforcement, a sentiment shared by his BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia V. Morales, the NYPD worked in overdrive to arrest the black male suspect accused of murdering him on a Brooklyn street," Ngo said.Additional unearthed posts revealed by Ngo include Carson mocking a journalist who expressed criticism of the "defund the police" movement, and his former support of police departments suffering from staffing crisis's which led to units being disbanded.Furthermore, Ngo revealed that Carson "attended a violent BLM-Antifa riot in 2020, and made observations on how his comrades could better riot. When Antifa were described as 'pussies,' he responded he would be able to 'whoop your lil baby ass.'". The suspect has been taken into custody and his name has not yet been released to the public.