The country has not been "invaded" by the blood-sucking insects, Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau has insisted.French Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau has urged the public to remain calm amid an apparent infestation of bedbugs in Paris. Meanwhile, French lawmakers are preparing legislation to tackle the scourge."This is truly a national emergency. It's an endemic subject in all places that receive the public," First Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire said, arguing that it was particularly important to address the bedbug issue ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.Transport Minister Clement Beaune announced last week that he would meet with public transport operators to address the bedbug problem.Maillard said that his party would treat the issue as a "priority," and called on left-wing and right-wing lawmakers to collaborate on the bill.Bedbugs nest in soft furniture and clothing, coming at night to prey on sleeping humans and feast on their blood. Eliminating bedbugs can prove difficult, and requires extensive washing of clothes and bedding, vacuuming, and fumigation.