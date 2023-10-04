Society's Child
UK: Laurence Fox arrested over remarks on Ulez cameras as GB News sacks him
The Guardian
Wed, 04 Oct 2023 21:07 UTC
On Wednesday morning Fox's Reclaim party posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, which showed him sitting on the sofa in his living room, as several people dressed in police uniforms and wearing protective plastic gloves milled around him.
In the video Fox says: "Look how many coppers there are in my house, look at them coming to steal everything, take everything out of my house. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country that we live in." He then gives the camera a thumbs up.
In a statement, which did not name Fox, police said: "On Wednesday 4 October officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.
"He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody."
The Reclaim party posted on social media to confirm Fox had been arrested at his home and taken to a police station.
After the arrest, the broadcaster GB News, which last week suspended Fox after he made misogynistic remarks about the political journalist Ava Evans while on the Dan Wootton Tonight show, said it had "ended its employment relationship" with him.
In a statement, the broadcaster said its working relationship with the regular presenter Calvin Robinson, who had issued a statement expressing solidarity with Wootton, was also over. The internal investigation into Wootton, who was also suspended, was continuing, it said.
Fox's arrest comes after he featured on a show on the video streaming site Rumble on Tuesday appearing to encouraging people to destroy Ulez cameras and saying he would himself take an angle grinder to them.
Comment: Firebrand Neil Oliver weighs in:
People power!
- London mayor introduces new congestion fee to combat air pollution
- More than a dozen Ulez cameras stolen or vandalized every week in London
- UK Peasants' Revolt: ULEZ 'Blade Runners' want to take down 'EVERY one of Sadiq Khan's low-emission cameras'
Reader Comments
A job like that requires a degree of personal gravitas that he just doesn't have.
The fact that he was bested by an air head like Ava Evans doesn't really suggest a lot going on in that regard.
As for the arrest, he was likely fitted up by Khan, and many Londoners are going to have a lot of sympathy for him because of that, and because of their secret and not so secret support for the Bladerunners.
Keep cutting them down boys.