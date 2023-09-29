"The situation is completely under control," it added.

© Government of Uzbekistan/Handout via Reuters



"I woke up at night. I thought it was an earthquake," said Koutepov Moustafo, a 72-year-old retiree who lives nearby and whose house was affected. "Then I saw the fire. My son was injured in the leg."

A teenager dies as a window frame falls on him following the explosion at a warehouse near the capital's airport.A teenager died after a window frame fell on him, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health said in a statement following Thursday's explosion.The ministry added that 138 people were treated for injuries while 24 had been hospitalised.Flights were operating as normal at the international airport in the capital, the authorities said.In video and photographs on social media, flames soared into the night sky, with a huge cloud of smoke hanging above the warehouse, but the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.A special laboratory had been set up at the scene to investigate the blast, the emergencies ministry said.A social media post from Uzbek outlet Daryo said 16 fire and rescue crews were sent to fight the fire at one of the warehouses in the city's Sergeli district near the airport.The blast damaged the windows and interiors of several houses in the surrounding area while ambulances worked to evacuate those injured, the AFP news agency reported.Explosions continued to ring out in the hours after the blaze broke out as emergency crews tackled the fire.