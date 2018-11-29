The blast occurred near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. in Zhangjiakou at around 0:40 a.m. Fire caused by the blast has engulfed 38 trucks and 12 vehicles, according to the Zhangjiakou city government.The injured have been rushed to hospitals for treatment.The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to the site to guide relief work.Local government is verifying the identities of the victims. Rescue work and further investigation are underway.