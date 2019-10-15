© The People's Daily/Weibo



Four people were confirmed dead and six others injured after a blast occurred in a chemical plant in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Tuesday, local authorities said.The blast occurred at around 11:20 a.m. in a chemical plant in Luchuan County in the city of Yulin, according to the regional emergency management department and fire department.Two were seriously injured and another four sustained minor injuries.An initial investigation showed that a reaction kettle in the plant used for the synthesis of formaldehyde and phenol exploded.The cause of the blast is being investigated and the economic losses are being calculated.