On Tuesday, Infowars host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 days in prison in relation to events of January 6, 2021.Because of a deferred prosecution agreement Shroyer signed after being arrested in 2019 for interrupting a congressional hearing, he was forbidden from using "loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds.""Shroyer did not step foot inside the Capitol, he did not need to; many of those who listened to him did instead. In the aftermath, he has blamed 'Antifa' and told his followers: 'We should have been proud of what happened.'"The DOJ claimed that Shroyer "helped create January 6 ," in that he "stoked the flames of a potential disruption of the certification vote by streaming disinformation about alleged voter fraud and a stolen election to thousands, perhaps millions, of viewers of his program on InfoWars."