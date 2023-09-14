Capitol entrapment: US regime sentences InfoWars reporter to two months' prison for 'January 6th offenses'
Tue, 12 Sep 2023 09:06 UTC
According to NBC News, Shroyer told the court during the hearing, "I was not a part of any larger plan for illegal activity or violence that day."
Shroyer was sentenced by US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who sentenced Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence handed down to any of the over 1,000 January 6 defendants.
Notably, Shroyer did not enter the Capitol building on January 6, but rather addressed the crowd outside the building.
Because of a deferred prosecution agreement Shroyer signed after being arrested in 2019 for interrupting a congressional hearing, he was forbidden from using "loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds."
Prosecutors, who sought a 120-day sentence, claimed that Shroyer "spread election disinformation paired with violent rhetoric" to viewers in the months leading up to January 6.
"Shroyer did not step foot inside the Capitol, he did not need to; many of those who listened to him did instead. In the aftermath, he has blamed 'Antifa' and told his followers: 'We should have been proud of what happened.'"
The DOJ claimed that Shroyer "helped create January 6," in that he "stoked the flames of a potential disruption of the certification vote by streaming disinformation about alleged voter fraud and a stolen election to thousands, perhaps millions, of viewers of his program on InfoWars."
Reader Comments
We were that close to a shooting civil war or a Warsaw ghetto scenario ...
tick tock... it's coming.
Fahrenhait 451 is next
Comment: The specific 'crime' the judge based Shroyer's sentencing on was that he had "breached the restricted area."
Several thousand people "breached the restricted area" that day... because police and undercover agents induced them to do so!!!
