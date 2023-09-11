On Thursday The Gateway Pundit's Cara Castronuovo reported that Biden officials asked him to lie about President Trump in order to indict him!
Enrique Tarrio exclusively told the Gateway Pundit:
"They asked me to LIE about President Trump in order to indict him. I told them to pound sand, and because I refused to lie about President Trump it cost me twenty-two years of my life.Tarrio opened up to the Gateway Pundit after he was sentenced to decades in prison by the Dishonorable Judge Kelly on Tuesday. He told us that the prosecutors in the Department of Justice attempted to coerce him into signing a false statement that would implicate President Trump by swearing that "through several degrees of separation and connections, Tarrio had communicated with Trump regarding 'plans' for January 6th."
"The truth is, I could have been home. I could have been home a long time ago. I could be in my warm ass bed right now, laughing at the world, without a problem...and all I had to do in order to do that WAS LIE ABOUT TRUMP. All I had to do was confirm a lie."
On Friday night The Gateway Pundit held a Twitter space with Enrique Tarrio as special guest.
TGP reporters Cara Castronuova and Alicia Powe organized Friday night's Twitter Space.
During Friday night's Twitter Space Enrique Tarrio repeated his accusations against the Biden regime.
Later in the discussion Enrique disclosed two names of Biden officials who were in the meeting when he was pressured by federal agents to lie about President Trump.
Jocelyn Ballantine was a DOJ attorney staffed on General Michael Flynn's prosecution. The DOJ admitted to altering evidence in Flynn's case and the government eventually dropped the case against General Flynn.
Ballantine was caught lying during a DOJ investigation of Strzok and McCabe. She still holds a job as a top official in Merrick Garland's DOJ.
Attorney Jason McCullough recently urged jurors to convict the Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy.
NOVA Campaign found the name of the FBI helicopter pilot who was also in the room that day.
