"These defendants and their co-conspirators were motivated by a shared refusal to accept the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. In the weeks following that election, the defendants — in their roles as leaders and members of the Proud Boys — publicly and privately expressed their rejection of the results and their beliefs about the necessary response."

A marathon January 6 trial besieged by scandal, controversy, and acrimony is now in the hands of a Washington, D.C. jury. After nearly four months of back and forth,The drama surrounding the trial, both inside and outside the courtroom, is worthy of a Netflix series: shocking revelations of numerous FBI informants, deleted government evidence, outbursts from the bench, colorful defense attorneys, last-minute accusations of an assault on police, a mysterious "attack plan" sourced to a former intelligence operative, and concerns over a jury stalker , to name a few.held behind bars awaiting trial as the January 6 Select committee conducted televised hearings portraying the Proud Boys as one of the masterminds behind a "domestic terror attack" the Biden regime compares to 9/11.Unfortunately,as the D.C. courthouse refuses to allow call-in access for jury trials. (Props to Roger Parloff at Lawfare for his blow-by-blow coverage on Twitter.)The government devoted an untold amount of resources and manpower to the case. The former president loomed large as prosecutors frequently cited his September 2020 debate remark for Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" as a call to action. (More on Trump's legal jeopardy related to the outcome of the trial in Friday's column.)on various counts, including conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.awaiting trial.In June 2022,accusing the men ofwhich included FBI informants and unindicted co-conspirators, posted on Parler, Telegram, and group texts; virtual meetings and interviews; and video clips of the defendants' movements before and at the Capitol on January 6.Graves' office wrote in a brief last week laying out the conspiracy's timeline:Two cooperating witnesses and multiple FBI agents and police officers took the stand over the course of several weeks to detail the defendants' alleged plot to strike "the heart of our democracy," assistant U.S. Attorney Conor Mulroe said on Monday. "Their success was only temporary. The Constitution survived."Mulroe explained,— a laughably broad definition for an offense akin to treason.Even with that low bar, prosecutors struggled to put the pieces together, instead arguing that inflammatory political rhetoric expressed on private platforms represented legitimate threats of violence. No one brought a weapon to the Capitol on January 6; how can individuals overthrow the government without artillery?Further, the defendants were seen at different locations outside and inside the building that afternoon.who had been arrested upon his arrival in D.C. on January 4 for his involvement in a clash with BLM rioters the month before,Steven Metcalf, Pezzola's attorney, told the jury Tuesday morning. Pezzola is charged with using a riot shield to punch out a window pane that day.The government's case, Nordean's defense attorney Nicholas Smith told the jury, was held together by "paper clips and rubber bands." He warned that any convictions on the conspiracy counts would set a grave precedent.who recently joked in court that she was not an FBI informant after the government dropped yet another late disclosure related to an additional confidential human source,Prosecutors showed a grainy, inconclusive clip to Rehl when he testified on his own behalf last week, purporting to show Rehl aiming a pepper spray device toward a line of officers. (Pezzola also took the stand on his own behalf.)"Really? Really?" Hernandez said of the last-minute dirty trick. "There is no witness, no officer [testimony], no other video" that shows Rehl using spray. (Also, as of now, he is not charged with assault on an officer.)But, of course,The Trump appointee and former Justice Department lawyer has acted as an extra prosecutor, giving the government near carte blanche discretion in this case. Nearly every ruling leading up to the trial favored the prosecution.He repeatedly denied the defendants' release from jail at the Justice Department's request. As evidence mounted that Trump supporters cannot get a fair trial in the most Democratic city in the country, Kelly refused to move the trial to another jurisdiction.When the Justice Department belatedly disclosed the existence of multiple FBI informants — the government stipulated that the bureau had at least eight — in the Proud Boys,with prosecutors. He also refused to compel the testimony of a key FBI informant who worked as Tarrio's driver.But Kelly abruptly ended defense questioning of the FBI agent, dismissed the jury, and gave prosecutors time to make up an excuse for the damning communications.Which, of course, they did. And despite the government's unsubstantiated claims as to the nature of the messages, Kelly bought it hook, line, and sinker.During the trial, Kelly expressed open hostility to defense attorneys, frequently overruling their objections while sustaining those made by prosecutors.Now, the fate of five men who supported Trump and protested Joe Biden's election on January 6 lies in the hands of those same jurors. Defense attorneys implored the jury to set aside their political differences and view the evidence as objectively as possible."I hope the ability to tell a pretty story doesn't decide this case," Hernandez said in her closing remarks.Hernandez, and everyone else, will have an answer soon.