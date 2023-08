five months straight.

January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel has been held in prison without trial now since January 2021.The photos are just shocking. This is taking place in America today.Ryan told The Gateway Pundit in a conversation this week,Ryan Samsel described what Ray Epps whispered to him on January 6 in a previous post.This torture is taking place in America today.Where is the Republican Party?Where is the ACLU, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch?Please contact these organizations here:** Contact ACLU ** Contact Amnesty International ** Contact Human Rights Watch Ryan is not alone. Numerous January 6 prisoners have been held for months in torturous conditions, dozens have been sentenced to extreme sentences for non-violent crimes. This is a horrible chapter in American history. It must be confronted.** And please donate to help raise money for Ryan to pay his attorney here.