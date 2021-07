© ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are attempting to pursue harsher sentences for those arrested for non-violent crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by branding them as terroristsCourt documents first flagged by independent journalist Michael Tracey from the case of Paul Hodgkins, the first Jan. 6 rioter convicted of a felony to be sentenced, show U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky saying that "we are framing this in the context of domestic terrorism," even though his actions do not meet any legal definition of terrorism."January 6th was an act of domestic terrorism," Sedky said at Hodgkins' sentencing hearing.Hodgkins was seen on video footage entering the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 wearing a Trump T-shirt and carrying an American flag. He took a selfie with the self-described QAnon Shaman , who is also awaiting trail for participating in the Capitol riot, before leaving the building. He was not charged with any violent crimes. After being convicted of a felony offense, Hodgkins was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison.