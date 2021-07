© Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A new Rasmussen poll reveals that a majority of voters in the U.S. want Congress to carry out investigations into mass rioting in cities in the Summer of 2020 by BLM and Antifa groups, while significantly less are supportive of an investigation into the Capitol infiltration on January 6th 2021.Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly called for a "9/11 style" commission to be created to oversee an investigation into the Capitol infiltration, terminology which has angered families of the victims of the 2001 terror attacks.The findings make it clear what Americans believe the priory here is.These figures along with damage estimates in the billions far outstrip those related to the events of January 6th.In addition, the poll also found that 53% are of the opinion that Congress should award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020.